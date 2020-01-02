|
|
Marguerite West Pinopolis, SC - Marguerite Lavetta Williams West, 96, of Pinopolis, widow of Ralph Drayton West, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Summerville. Marguerite was born September 24, 1923 in Charleston, a daughter of Albert Nathaniel Williams and Abbie Louise Metts Williams. A retired businesswoman, Marguerite was a member of Moncks Corner United Methodist Church as well as the Guilds Scott Sunday School Class. She enjoyed ceramics, oil painting and art, yard work, shopping, cooking and entertaining at home. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are a son- Denny West of Pinopolis; daughter- Paula M. West of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren- Rush West; Rhae W. Dupree and her husband, Shawn; Dray DuPree and his wife, Tammy; great-grandchildren- Tyler Dupree and Delette Dupree; step-great-grandchildren- Josh Helms; Shelby Cantey and her husband, Alan; a sister- Mervelle W. Williams of Cross; special friends and caregivers- Lillie Porter and Alethia Simmons. She is predeceased by one brother and five sisters. Her funeral service will be at Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, Saturday afternoon January 4, 2020 at 2 o'clock. Interment to follow in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Summerville. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the hour of service. Memorials may be made to the Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, 106 Church Street, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020