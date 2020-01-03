|
|
Marguerite West Pinopolis, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Marguerite West are invited to attend her funeral service at Moncks Corner United Methodist Church today, Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2 o'clock. Interment will follow in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Summerville. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until the hour of service. RUSSELL FUNERAL CHAPEL is honored to be serving the West family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 4, 2020