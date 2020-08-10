1/
Maria Amalia McDonald
Maria Amalia McDonald Charleston - Maria Amalia T. McDonald, 77, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on August 5, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. John C. McDonald are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 St. Teresa Dr, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will unfortunately be private due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. The family will receive friends between 4:00 and 6:00 PM Wednesday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Per social distancing guidelines masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFuherals.com Maria Amalia was born October 30, 1942, in Barcelona, Spain and her mother tongue language was Catalan. She was a daughter of Andreu Torres and Fransesca Badia. Maria Amalia was a dental technician and Language teacher. She was an amazing artist and practiced calligraphy. Maria Amalia was an avid reader, dancer, sports enthusiast, but mostly enjoyed traveling. She immersed herself in other cultures and loved trying new things. Maria Amalia also loved all animals. She was a nurturing caregiver to family members going through medical struggles and always put her family first. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the College of Charleston in her late 50's and was highly respected by her peers. Maria Amalia was a loving mother to her two children, Jessica Torres McDonald and Rodney Torres Bautista. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local animal shelter or the SC Alzheimer's Association, 2090 Executive Hall Rd, #130, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
