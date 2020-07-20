Maria de Lourdes Costa Rodrigues Vereen CHARLESTON - Maria went to be with her Lord on July 16, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1932 in Lisbon, Portugal, where she was lovingly raised by her mother, Fernanda Costa Rodrigues, and her grandparents, Eugenio and Mathilde Costa. Upon completing school, Maria worked in Lisbon for an architect and for a couturier before coming to the U.S. in 1955 as a Navy bride. She made a comfortable home in Charleston for her husband and two daughters. When the children were grown, she reentered the workforce at the Market Place Restaurant, The Colony House, and finally at Laurentide Industries where she worked until retirement. Maria's warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and she was devoted to her family in every way. She enjoyed good food, good music, good company, classic films, walks on the beach, and watching "her birds" at their outdoor feeder. While she loved Charleston and the many friends she made there, she always held her native country of Portugal close to her heart. Maria is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Dayton and Lori Porter (Michael), two granddaughters, Maria Metts and Alyssa Porter (Marc Fennessy), and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Eliza and Ethan Metts. She was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents, former husband John E. Vereen, and special friend Jacques L'Herault. Services will be private. A memorial service may be announced at a later date. In honor of Maria's life, please consider a contribution to Alzheimer's Research or the animal rescue organization of your choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
