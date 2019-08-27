Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Gordon Buse M.D.. View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Interment Bethany Cemetery 10 Cunnington Avenue Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Gordon Buse, MD Charleston - Maria Gordon Buse, MD born July 17, 1927 in Budapest, Hungary passed away surrounded by her family in her home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. A private service will be held in Bethany Cemetery. Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband John F. Buse, MD of Charleston, SC and her mother and father Elizabeth Szana Richter and Geza Gordon of Budapest, Hungary. August 17, 2019 would have been Maria and John's 63rd wedding anniversary. Maria is survived by her three children: John Bernard Buse, MD (Mary Beth Cassely) of Chapel Hill, NC, Paul Edward Buse, MD (Susan) of St. Louis, MO and Ms. Elizabeth Buse King (Charles) of Atlanta, GA; step-brother Paul Richter, MD (Stella) of Atlanta, GA; lifetime family friend, Albertha Williams of Charleston, SC; and nine grandchildren. Her loving grandchildren include: John Buse (Jenny Terrell), Bradley Busebee (Hannah), Michael Buse, Michelle Buse, Hezekaya Buse, Katherine Buse, Caroline Buse, Alexander King and Jonathan King. Maria Gordon Buse, MD, was a product of wartime Europe. She completed her professional education in four languages on three continents and had a 60-year career as an investigator, educator, and practicing endocrinologist. Please read more in this reprisal written collaboratively by her biological offspring and intellectual progeny, an appropriate reflection of a career where family and work were joyfully intertwined in an irresolvable way. American Diabetes Association Journal. Maria Gordon Buse, MD: A Family Affair Through Six Decades of Diabetes Discovery written by Charles F. Burant, MD, Caroline R. Buse, Katherine A. Robinson, MD, and John B. Buse, MD . You may read more about her accomplishments at MUSC in the Waring Historical Library online exhibit: Opening Doors: Women at the Medical University of South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Maria G. Buse, M.D. Endowed Chair in Medical Research, an endowed chair fund established as a tribute to Dr. Maria Buse in 2010. Please direct contributions to the MUSC Foundation, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425.



