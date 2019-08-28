Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Spell Demos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Spell Demos ATLANTA, GA - Maria Spell Demos fell asleep in the Lord on August 16, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Maria was born on December 1, 1962 in Charleston, SC. After graduating from the College of Charleston in 1985, Maria moved to Atlanta, GA, where she began her career in pension plan administration. An avid volunteer at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta, she served as a youth advisor, established the St. Agatha Support Squad for women battling breast cancer, and served as a board member of the Annunciation Day School. Beyond these activities, Maria's lasting legacy was her devotion to family. loving wife and mother, Maria is survived by husband Nick, children Johnny and Eleni, parents Harry and Lucy Spell of Charleston, SC, sister Georgia Kliossis of Charleston, SC and brother Harry (Dena) Spell, Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren who will miss her greatly. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, August 20 at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Atlanta. Contributions in memory of Maria may be made to the Annunciation Day School, 2500 Clairmont Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. May her memory be eternal. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019

