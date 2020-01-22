|
Mariann Cummins Fehr N. CHARLESTON - Mariann Cummins Fehr, 87, entered into eternal rest on January 19, 2020. Mari was born in Wanakena, NY to the late Eleanor Haskins and Lloyd Cummins. Mari graduated from Rochester General as a registered nurse. During her professional career, she trained certified nursing assistants with various agencies, including Trident Technical College. Mari loved her family, friends, Wanakena, and spending time with her grandchildren. Mari is survived by three children, five grandchildren, many cousins, and friends. Mari was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Fehr, and her daughter, Amy Van Norman. A small family ceremony will be held at a later date. In honor of Mari's memory, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Arbor Day Foundation. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020