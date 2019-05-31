Marianne Hirshman Zeigler Charleston - Marianne Hirshman Zeigler, 89, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away on May 30, 2019 at Roper Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. Marianne was born on July 13, 1929 in Mason City, Iowa, but resided in Hagerstown for more than 85 years. In 2017, she relocated to the Charleston area where she resided at Sweetgrass Court in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Marianne was the daughter of the late Lillian C. and Dr. Philip J. Hirshman. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert "Bob" Franklin Zeigler, who died in 2017. Marianne is survived by her three daughters, Dr. Barbara Appel (Robert) of Fayetteville, NC, Jennifer Winograd (Harry) of Providence, RI and Atlanta, GA, and Adriane McAvoy (John) of Charleston, SC, her nine grandchildren, Eric Appel (Kate), Christopher Appel (Sherah), Max Winograd (Amanda), Samuel Winograd, Joseph Winograd, Moe Winograd, Drew McAvoy, Elyse McAvoy, and Julia McAvoy, and her three great-grandchildren, Cooper Appel, Everett Appel and Charlotte Appel. Marianne was a 1947 graduate of Hagerstown High School and received her A.B. Degree in Art History in 1951 from Vassar College. After briefly working for Fairchild Corporation, Marianne and her husband, Bob, founded in 1958 the mechanical engineering and services firm, Robert F. Zeigler, Inc. A subsidiary, Zeigler Technologies, provided clean-room services for the computer chip industry. Marianne was the Controller of the firm. Marianne and Bob retired in 1994 when the company was sold. Active in business and civic affairs, Marianne was a member of AAUW, was a former board member of The First National Bank of Maryland, served as a Vice President and Secretary of the local United Way, was the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors of Brooklane Hospital and served for many years on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries. Marianne was never too busy to actively support her daughters' many activities, including chairing the PTAs and numerous projects and committees at her daughters' schools in Hagerstown. Marianne and her husband were co-chairs in 1975-1976 of the Washington County Bi-Centennial Rediscover America celebration. Marianne received many honors and awards from the Hagerstown community for her lifetime volunteerism. Marianne was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the Fountain Head Country Club. Marianne will be remembered for her strong spirit and her loving dedication to her family, her friends, the successful business she and her husband started and ran together for more than 35 years, her community and every endeavor she pursued. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing bridge, Mahjong, dominoes and Shanghai rummy. She and her husband traveled widely and spent many memorable times with family and friends at their vacation home in Ocean City, MD. A graveside memorial service for Marianne will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown at a later date to be announced by the family. Contributions in memory of Marianne may be made to a . Arrangements made by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary