Marie Soubeyroux Barley Mt. Pleasant - Marie Soubeyroux Barley, 93, of Mount Pleasant, SC, wife of Bill Barley (deceased), passed away peacefully in their home on the afternoon of July 16, 2020. Marie was born on July 21, 1926 in Charleston, SC. She was the daughter of the late Frank Honore Soubeyroux and Blanche Stokes Soubeyroux. She grew up in the City of Charleston and was a graduate of Bishop England High School. After graduating high school and before getting married, she worked as a court stenographer and legal secretary. Marie was a devoted wife and homemaker. She and Bill were married for 66 years, had 9 children, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic and a past member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston, SC and Christ Our King Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. While raising her children, she worked for years with her husband Bill and several of her children in the family Real Estate, Construction and Insurance firm, Bill Barley and Associates, in Mt. Pleasant. After the children were grown and things started to slow down a bit, she enjoyed riding in the car with Bill as he visited homes around the Charleston Tri-County area doing his real estate appraisal work. In their later years, they were inseparable and did just about everything together... very sweet. She devoted her entire life to her family. She thoroughly enjoyed meeting with her Christ our King Catholic women friend's several times a year in a club they called OLOPS (Our Lady of Prompt Succor) She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crossword puzzles, listening to country music and her favorite, Frank Sinatra, watching Atlanta Braves baseball, and most of all, family time together at cookouts, birthdays and other family celebrations. Marie is survived by her children, Susan Richter and husband, William Richter (deceased), Victor Barley and wife, Terri Crowe, Stephen Barley and wife, Sherry, Bruce Barley, Keith Barley, Matthew Barley all of Mt. Pleasant, and Brian Barley and wife, Mary Beth of Wadmalaw Island, SC, and deceased twin children, Daniel and David (Danny and Davey); grandchildren - Christopher, Ashley, Zachary, Adam, Patrick, Jason, Joshua, Nicole, Jasmine, Skylar, Summer and Bella Rose; great-grandchildren - Dylan, Landon, Baker, Bennett, Reese, Kye, and William. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Soubeyroux Blyth of Charleston, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Christ Our King Catholic Church at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The burial will follow AT 12 PM. Family & friends are welcome to attend the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie`s memory may be sent to Daughters of St. Paul / Pauline Bookstore, 243 King St., Charleston, SC 29401. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
