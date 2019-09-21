Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Dempsey Dukes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Dempsey Dukes NORTH EAST, PA - Marie D. Dukes, 89, of North East, Pa., passed peacefully into God's Loving Arms on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. Marie was born in Charleston, S.C. on December 12, 1929. Throughout the 59 years of her marriage to the late Reverend Morgan Dukes, Marie supported her husband in his ministry in many locations where he served as a Baptist Pastor. In addition to raising three children, she also worked at the University of Maryland and was a licensed Real Estate agent for Century 21 in Summerville, S.C.. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Ann Challis who passed away in September of 2008 in Richmond, VA. She was also predeceased by her loving husband, Morgan Dukes, who passed away in 2009. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki D. Dubuke, and son, David Dukes, and his wife, Ana. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Lauren and Justin. She also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. After Morgan and Marie's retirement, they moved to Maggie Valley, N.C. to be near Vicki and her family. They enjoyed their special neighbors on Market Street. After Morgan's passing, Marie moved to Pennsylvania to be with Dave and his family. A special joy in Marie's later years was time spent with Niece Gail Hagen and her family. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com . The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be held at Live Oaks Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29414 on October 5th, at 2 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019

