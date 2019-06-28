Marie Elizabeth Weller CHARLESTON - Marie Elizabeth Weller, wife of Ralph Weller, joined her heavenly father on June 24th. Marie was born in Baltimore, MD on June 19, 1937, the daughter of Elizabeth Anne Chaney (Schriefer) and Willaim E. Chaney. She attended Jane Adams High School. She and Ralph were married for 60 years. Marie was a devoted wife, homemaker, and adept farmer. She loved animals, square dancing, bingo, cooking, and playing cards with friends. She is survived by her husband Ralph, two brothers and their families in Baltimore; Clarence E. Chaney (Cora) and Thomas N. Chaney (Ann). The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Crescent Hospice of Charleston and Roper St. Francis Hospice for their care and concern shown to Marie these past months. A memorial service will be held at Old St. Andrews Parish Church, Ashley River Road, at a date and time to be determined. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 29, 2019