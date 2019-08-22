Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Heyward


2019 - 2019
Marie Heyward Obituary
Marie Heyward CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Marie Heyward are invited to attend her Funeral Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1550 Meeting Street Road, Charleston, South Carolina. Interment - Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, South Carolina. Viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Heyward is survived by her brother, Robert White; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
