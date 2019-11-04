Marie Hill Reeves Lebanon, SC - Marie Hill Reeves, 90, of Lebanon, a homemaker and widow of Harris D. Reeves, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019. Marie was born March 28, 1929 in Lebanon, a daughter of William Bennett Hill and Abbie Varner Hill. A lifelong member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, Marie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and caring for her family. Surviving are two daughters- Cynthia "Cindy" Willard and her husband, Ted, of Lebanon; Kathy R. Parker and her husband, Roy, of Lebanon; a son- Kevin H. Reeves of Statesville, NC; four grandchildren- Stephen D. Parker, Ryan E. Parker, Christian H. Reeves, Abbie E. Reeves; one great-grandson, Sullivan D. Markland. Her funeral service will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church, Wednesday afternoon November 6, 2019 at 3 o'clock. Interment will follow in Rudd Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 o'clock until the hour of service. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ms. Marie's caregiver, Stella Brooks, as well as the Intrepid Hospice Team and her nurse Lindsey Darby for all of their love and compassion. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Lebanon Fire Department, 1170 Lebanon Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019