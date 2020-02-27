|
Marie J. Mazyck Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Marie Jenkins Mazyck are invited to attend her funeral service on Sunday, March 1, 2020 2:30 PM at Central RMUE Church, 117 President St., Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: New Jerusalem AME Church, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Mrs. Mazyck was preceded in death by her children, Mr. Leroy Jenkins, Mr. Danny Jenkins and Mrs. Luceille Alston; and her brothers Me. Robert Wine, Mr. Hazel Wine and Mr. Ben Jenkins. She is survived by her children: Mrs. Donna Penn (James), Mrs. Hope Singleton (James), Ms. Jacqueline M. Bennett, and Mr. Anthony Mazyck (Wilhemenia); siblings: Rev. Ronald Wine (Angela), Mrs. Cheryl Lee (Rev. Kenneth), and Mr. George Wine; daughter-in-law Mrs. Carolyn Jenkins (Marshall); sisters-in-law: Mrs. Jacqueline Wine, Mrs. Thomasina Wine, Mrs. Marie Wine and Mrs. Ruby Wine; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Mazyck will be on the day of service from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020