Marie Levie Robinson Summerville - Marie Levie Robinson, 96, left this world October 12th, 2020. She was the widow of Eugene Richard Robinson who passed away September 27, 2016. Marie was born on December 18, 1923 and raised in Budapest, Hungary. As a young adult she studied to become a nun with the Sisters of the Covenant in Hungary. Forced out of the country by increased Communist pressure during World War II, the Covenant fled Hungary. Marie then went to Paris where she met her husband Eugene, an American Airman. They were soon married in January of 1952. Although Marie could not have children, she blessed so many lives along her journey. She possessed an honest pure love for her creator and would often begin singing Hungarian hymns. Her loving nature towards so many was living testimony. I, for one, will never be the same, having had the privilege to know Marie Levie Robinson. Marie and Eugene will have a Funeral Mass at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC on Thursday, October 15th, 2020 at 9 am. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC at 11 am. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston