1946 - 2020
Marie Pisacreta Charleston - Marie Pisacreta, 73, of Charleston, SC, widow of Michael Dominic Pisacreta, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 6, 2020. Marie was born December 18, 1946 in Norfolk, VA, daughter of the late James and Emily Culifer. She is survived by her children, Michelle Lou Crisp (Scott), Brian James Pisacreta, Michael Ernest Pisacreta; her sisters, Beverly Ray and Jan Mannchen; her stepmother, Charlotte Culifer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 pm - 7 pm on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
September 7, 2020
Michael. I am so very sorry about the passing of your mother and know many prayers are being said to our loving Father. Praying for peace, comfort, and strength for your family at this sad time.
Valenda Black
Family Friend
September 7, 2020
You will be missed by many.
Carol Carroll
Friend
September 7, 2020
Condolences from Tony
Tony Patterson
Friend
