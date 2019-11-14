|
Marie Reeves McClellanville, SC - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 9, 2019, Ms. Marie Reeves. Residence: 8543 Old Georgetown Road, McClellanville, SC 29458. The relatives and friends of Ms. Marie Reeves are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 10:00 AM at First SeeWee Missionary Baptist 5151 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Greater Howard AME Church Cemetery Ms. Reeves is survived by her children: Mr. Leander Reeves and Mr. Melvin Reeves(Kelynn); grandson, Mr. Herman Reeves, Jr.; siblings: Mrs. Vernelle Liles(Andrew), Ms. JoAnn Tiller, Ms. Albertha Fordham, Mr. James Fordham, Sr., and Mr. Ralph Fordham; and a host of nieces, nephews and several other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ms. Esqueen Fordham; gradmother, Ms. Elnora Reeves; son, Mr. Herman Reeves, Sr.; brother, Mr. Augusta Fordham; step-son, Mr. Joe Fordam; and daughter-in-law, Mrs. Annette Sanders Reeves. Viewing for Ms. Reeves will be held an hour before her funeral service. She was 78 years old and a retired nurse at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Hwy 17 North Awendaw, SC 29429(843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019