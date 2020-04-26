|
Marie Stanley Charleston - The family of Mrs. Marie Harleston Stanley announces her passing on Thursday, April 25, 2020. Mrs. Stanley was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Oree and William Deas. She is survived by her husband, Deacon Frank Stanley, Sr; her children, Helen Stanley, Frank Stanley, Jr. (Stephanie), Curtis Stanley, Michael Simmons (Yolanda), Betty Robinson (Ricky), and Dorothy Barron; her siblings, Eunice White (Allen), Alma Michell, Edna Bisseassar (Bishnoor), Herbert Oree (Vivian), Willa Bell Manigault, Barbara Bristol (Clayton), Clayton Oree, Brenda Oree, and Shelia Culp (Bruce); her sisters-in-law, Florine Stanley, Lilie Mae Brown, and Helen Brown; her brother-in-law, Robert Smith (Lilie Mae); her special cousin Erath Lee Keith; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Stanley will be on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 3:00-5:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. There will be a private service for the family. Condolences may be sent to dickersonmortuary.net Marie is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone(843) 718-0144.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 27, 2020