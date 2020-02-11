|
|
Marie Vargas McDonald N. Charleston - Marie Vargas McDonald, 80, of North Charleston, SC wife to Theodore "Ted" McDonald of 52 years, entered into eternal rest on February 9, 2020. Born on April 16, 1939 in Heredia, Costa Rica, Marie was a daughter of the late Nefthali Vargas and Ana Ofelia Vargas. Born during the Great depression in a third world country, Marie's dream was to grow up and travel to America. A trailblazer for her time, she forged her own path, leaving her family and the traditional female roles of Costa Rica behind. She arrived in America where she learned English and cemented herself as the matriarch of her beloved family. An accomplished world traveler, she met her husband Ted on a chance encounter as he was working in Costa Rica. That fateful meeting would lead to a lifetime of travels, living in 7 different countries before settling in South Carolina. Marie was a devoted wife and mother to her family and a longtime member of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in North Charleston. Besides her husband Ted, Marie is survived by her children, James (Nancy) McDonald of Stafford, VA and Anne (Dan) Canterbury of Mt Pleasant, SC; her siblings, Elizabeth (Manuel) Vargas, Lidilia (Carlos) Vargas, Norma Vargas, Noemy Vargas, Heraldo Vargas, and Melania (Francisco) Vargas all of San Jose, Costa Rica; and her grandchildren Sara, Emma and Ava Canterbury of Mt Pleasant, SC and Kade, Riley and Sawyer McDonald of Stafford, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 6650 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC 29418. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie`s memory may be sent to My Sister's House, P.O. Box 71171, North Charleston, SC 29415. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020