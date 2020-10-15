Marilyn Buero Tezza Charleston - Marilyn Buero Tezza, 90, of Charleston, SC, died October 15, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 13, 1930 in Charleston, SC, the daughter of George Joseph Buero and Stella Sirisky Buero. Marilyn graduated from Bishop England High School in 1948. After high school, she worked for a year as a bookkeeper at Nabisco. In September 1949, Father McCarthy, pointing out how much she loved children, persuaded her to quit her job and come teach kindergarten at Blessed Sacrament School. She worked as a kindergarten teacher for the next forty-seven years, 42 of those years at Blessed Sacrament. After retiring from teaching kindergarten, she taught CCD, preparing 2nd Graders for First Communion until 2010. Teaching was not in her plan, but she was most thankful for having had the privilege in helping educate hundreds of young children. She was a long-time member of Blessed Sacrament Parish, where she also served as a Lector. She married Robert John Tezza on January 16, 1954. They had six sons. She considered her most important responsibility was that of being a mother. Her approach to being a mother was grounded in her favorite Bible verse, Psalm 118 Verse 24: "This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it." Her daily prayers of intercession for her six sons was for each of them to always do their best and to enjoy what could be life's hard experiences. Her sons always considered her unconditional love as the surest sign of the Almighty's 'Amazing Grace'. Marilyn is survived by her six sons: Robert J. Tezza (Catherine), David A. Tezza (Chin Hui "Ginny"), Donald G. Tezza (Lynn), Mark J. Tezza (Nancy), Richard R. Tezza and Bryant A. Tezza (Viki); thirteen grandchildren: Elizabeth T. "Beth" Ancone (Kristopher), Mary T. "Katie" Hiott (Ashley), Vyonne M. Tezza, Timothy D. "Timmy" Tezza (Mindi), Robert A. "Bobby" Tezza, Daniel G. Tezza, David A. Tezza, Matthew O. "Matt" Tezza (Jordan), Nicholas M. "Nick" Tezza, Andrew M. Tezza, Renee Webster, (David Postell), Rosemary "Rosie" Tezza (Robert Taylor) and Sarah Margret T. Arnold (Robert); eleven great-grandchildren: Kristopher Joseph "KJ" Ancone, Kaylee E. Ancone, Sylvia C. Hiott, Stella R. Hiott, Vyonne E. Hiott, Lucas Robert Tezza, Hailey M. Webster, Nina Webster, Calix A. Taylor, Calista Taylor and Hadley M. Arnold; four brothers and sisters: Michael J. Buero, George F. Buero, Jacqueline B. Lear and Annette B. Gill. We the living pray that she and her deceased Husband Robert John Tezza, father George Joseph Buero, mother Stella Sirisky Buero, sister Lucy B. Amundson, and grandson David Lucas Tezza will be there to greet her at the hour of her death and that she will live in the glory of God's eternal promise. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Monday, October 19, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, James Island. The family will receive friends between 3:00 and 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. The Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
The entire family thanks Roper-Saint Francis Hospice Nurses and Caregivers for their professional and heartfelt care provided during the past five months, as well as everyone who remembers her in their thoughts and prayers. Memorial contributions be made to Saint Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 24608, Eugene, OR 97402 or to the Blessed Sacrament Building Fund, 5 St. Teresa Dr, Charleston, SC 29407.
