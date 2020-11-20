Marilyn Hill Shenesey Lemacks Summerville - Marilyn Hill Lemacks, 90, resident of Summerville, SC, after a very courageous & full life, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 into the loving arms of her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel. Due to COVID protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel. The service will be livestreamed. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Marilyn was born July 8, 1930 in Walterboro, SC and was raised in North Charleston, SC. She graduated from North Charleston High School and Rice Business College. She went on to work briefly for Condon's Department Store in downtown Charleston before accepting a position with the Citizens & Southern Bank as an Assistant Bookkeeper. She then later moved along to The Bank of North Charleston, rising to a position as a customer service representative. Always good with people, Marilyn enjoyed working with bank customers to meet their needs and helping them solve financial account issues. During these years she gave birth to her 3 beautiful children, Matthew J. Shenesey II, William B. Shenesey, and Tracy S. Cathcart. She also had 5 precious grandchildren, Matthew & Andrew Shenesey, Zachary & Michael Hodges, & Christopher William Shenesey. In the twilight of her life 2 beloved great-grandchildren were added to her large family, Kennedy and Ruby. Mrs. Lemacks is also survived by her beloved sister, Ernestine F. Paul, daughter-in-law, Tammy Shenesey, grand-daughter-in-law, Briana Shenesey, nieces, Susan and Patty Paul, and a nephew, Tom Paul. Marilyn was one of two sisters born to Ernest Baker Hill and Rosalie Linder Hill. She devoted wife and widow of Lawton L. Lemacks. She was a beloved member of Oakbrook Community Church in Summerville. She will forever be remembered as a loving, compassionate, self-sacrificing & gracious lady who cared very much for the people that God brought into her life. Marilyn was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed music and was a past member of the 4th Day Singers Celebration of Praise Ensemble that performed regularly in the Charleston area. Wonderfully exciting times for her were the performances during the Spoleto Festival. During her younger years, she was an especially energetic Red Cross volunteer, giving of her time to benefit the sick. Marilyn put forth her best efforts as a distribution volunteer with a Christian based food outreach ministry to the needy in the Hollywood, SC area for several years. She touched many lives along the way and was always quick to share a loving gesture or encouraging word while showing people that she cared about their physical needs. She also had a keen interest in family genealogy research, rock hounding, gardening, and all of God's amazing natural creation. She traveled extensively during her life both abroad and in the continental US. Marilyn was a great cook and loved the mountains. Lastly, she dearly loved the special companion that the Lord provided for the last years of her life, her little dog, Scotty. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn requested donations be made to Lowcountry Crisis Pregnancy Center, 7481 Northside Drive, Suites B & C, North Charleston, SC 29420 to help young women in need. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
