Marilyn Lindeberg Powell CHARLESTON - Marilyn Lindeberg Powell passed away in Charleston on December 16th, 2019 at the age of 95. She was a long-time resident of Bishop Gadsden on James Island. She lived a full and rich life, and was a part of history along the way. A granddaughter of Swedish immigrants, she was born in Oakland on November 10th, 1924 to Neils Lindeberg and Azalia Covington Lindeberg. She grew up in Honolulu, HI, and graduated from Punahou School. She was 17 years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked and had vivid memories of the event. She volunteered to treat wounded soldiers, both American and Japanese, and later went on to work in a command center map room. It was there that she met her future husband, Lt. Col. Joseph Harllee Powell, of the Army Air Corps. They married in Honolulu in 1943. As an Air Force wife, she served with her husband in a number of postings in the U.S. and around the world, including Cuba and Uruguay. Marilyn was passionate about civil rights and social justice, and led by example. She became an ordained Deacon in the Episcopal Church in her 60's, and helped establish the Community Action Committee, a ministry of relief and advocacy for the poor at Otey Memorial Parish in Sewanee in the 1970's. She also helped set up a regional outreach ministry for rural communities on the Cumberland Plateau. While a Deacon at Saint Stephens Episcopal Church in Charleston, she also formed a 12-step recovery group with inmates at the Charleston County Detention Center. In 2006, she helped establish a Magdalene House to provide safe housing, counseling, and job training for women with criminal histories of drug abuse and prostitution. She loved to travel and experience new places and cultures having visited Costa Rica, Mexico, Europe, and Alaska. In her late 80's she went on safari in Botswana. She loved spending time with family members at Folly Beach each summer. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Powell who passed away in Charleston on December 3rd, 1999, and her granddaughter, Molly Meiring. She is survived by four children, David Joseph Powell (Gabriella) of Bassano del Grappa, Italy, Dorian Margaret Slate (Clay) of Morelia, Mexico, Cristina Maria Meiring of Charleston, and Mark Harllee Powell (Lee) of Edenton, NC, as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She maintained her wonderful sense of humor and keen intellect to the very end. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Magdalene House of Charleston to help support its mission "To help women rise up from darkness and Be the Light". Contributions may be made on line at magdalenehouseofcharleston.org.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019