Marilyn Phyllis Hough Charleston - Marilyn Phyllis Hough, 93, departed us on Friday, June 26, 2020. A service to celebrate her wonderful life will be arranged at a later time. Phyllis was born on November 12, 1926 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Daniel Glen Cordell, headmaster of the Grand Island Business College (and, later in life, Presbyterian minister) and Mary Margaret Griffis Cordell, a schoolteacher who attended the University of California at Berkeley in 1919. Phyllis began her college career in 1944 at Park College in Parkville, Missouri. After spending six months in New York City, working at Lord & Taylor's and helping with the war effort, she entered the University of Minnesota's School of Nursing in 1945, eventually becoming a Registered Nurse. She also completed a Bachelor's of Science in psychology at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington in 1949, and paid her way by working as a night nurse. In 1953, after having worked several nursing jobs, including San Francisco Presbyterian Hospital, Phyllis answered an ad for an industrial nurse at the Shell Chemical Plant in Pittsburgh, California. On her first day of work a fellow came in with a hand injury. Before he left, Vernon Hough had asked her to a company picnic. Phyllis and Vern were married on September 18, 1954. They welcomed their daughter, Sheridan, in 1961. Phyllis is remembered by all for her sagacity, keen wit, and her cherished counseling skills. She is survived by her beloved husband, Vern; daughter, Sheridan Hough and son-in-law, Christian Coseru; sister, Louise Browning, and brother, James Cordell, both of Lakeport, California. Many, many more will miss her wise presence. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
