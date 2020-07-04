1/
Marilyn Phyllis Hough
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Phyllis Hough Charleston - Marilyn Phyllis Hough, 93, departed us on Friday, June 26, 2020. A service to celebrate her wonderful life will be arranged at a later time. Phyllis was born on November 12, 1926 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Daniel Glen Cordell, headmaster of the Grand Island Business College (and, later in life, Presbyterian minister) and Mary Margaret Griffis Cordell, a schoolteacher who attended the University of California at Berkeley in 1919. Phyllis began her college career in 1944 at Park College in Parkville, Missouri. After spending six months in New York City, working at Lord & Taylor's and helping with the war effort, she entered the University of Minnesota's School of Nursing in 1945, eventually becoming a Registered Nurse. She also completed a Bachelor's of Science in psychology at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington in 1949, and paid her way by working as a night nurse. In 1953, after having worked several nursing jobs, including San Francisco Presbyterian Hospital, Phyllis answered an ad for an industrial nurse at the Shell Chemical Plant in Pittsburgh, California. On her first day of work a fellow came in with a hand injury. Before he left, Vernon Hough had asked her to a company picnic. Phyllis and Vern were married on September 18, 1954. They welcomed their daughter, Sheridan, in 1961. Phyllis is remembered by all for her sagacity, keen wit, and her cherished counseling skills. She is survived by her beloved husband, Vern; daughter, Sheridan Hough and son-in-law, Christian Coseru; sister, Louise Browning, and brother, James Cordell, both of Lakeport, California. Many, many more will miss her wise presence. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved