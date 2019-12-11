Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Mario Frost Obituary
Mario Frost Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Mario Frost are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Frost Cemetery, Huger, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Frost is survived by his parents, Derrick Simmons and Andrea Richardson (Maurice); son, Mario Frost, Jr.; siblings, Saquaya Denoto (Matthew), Laquandra Richardson, Deidra Singleton, Brandis Bannister (Tyson), Ashley Lowman (Michael), Deidra Simmons, Michael Simmons, and Ebony Simmons; grandfather, Harrison Richardson, Sr.; special friend, Ashley Henderson; aunts, Joyce Frost, Karen F. Logan (Jacob), Renee F. Johnson (Orlando), and Carolyn Frost; uncle, Harrison Richardson, Jr.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
