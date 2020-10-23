Mario Kiron Linen Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Mario Kiron Linen are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Linen is survived by his parents, Richard F. Linen and Mary Pryor Linen; son, Zaye Quan Smith; sister, Alepha Jenkins; niece, Jonaire Brown; nephew, NaKeem Jenkins; grandniece, Milan Jenkins; aunts and uncles, Mozelle White, Queen Pryor, Martha Richardson, Rebecca Pryor, Marvin Brown (Kathy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Linen was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Andrew and Tina Brown and Jacob and Rebecca Linen; and aunts and uncles, James White, Phillip Pryor, Sr., Ruthie and Willie James Pruett, Elder Sam and Leola Pryor, Jr., Corine and Jessie Washington and Betty Ferguson. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
