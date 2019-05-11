In Loving Memory MARIO OLSZANSKI It's your 95th Birthday and words cannot say how much you are missed. God had a plan for your life with the many paths that you traveled , as a husband, a teacher, an engineer, friend and as a person. God had a purpose for you You were special The breeze brings your voice of never give up and Only in America Baby. You saw hope in each of us even though we didn't imagine it was there. Always in our hearts, Loving wife Betty, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019