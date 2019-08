In Loving Memory Mario Olszanski May 12, 1924 - August 1, 2017 Our memory of you is an everlasting treasure. Those we love don't go away, so we remember their teachings, sayings, guidance, and words. His motto sayings : 1.What you do today makes a difference in tomorrow 2. Every day is extra 3. Each new day is the first day in the rest of your life. 4.Problems?Look for a solution. 5.Never give up. 6. Only in America baby. 7. God will help you handle what you are given. Loved and missed by his wife Betty, Family and Friends