In Loving Memory Mario Olszanski May 12, 1924 - August 1, 2017 Our memory of you is an everlasting treasure. Those we love don't go away, so we remember their teachings, sayings, guidance, and words. His motto sayings : 1.What you do today makes a difference in tomorrow 2. Every day is extra 3. Each new day is the first day in the rest of your life. 4.Problems?Look for a solution. 5.Never give up. 6. Only in America baby. 7. God will help you handle what you are given. Loved and missed by his wife Betty, Family and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 1, 2019