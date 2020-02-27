|
Marion Ellis Inabinett BARNWELL, SC - Memorial services for Marion Ellis Inabinett, 90, of Barnwell, will be held February 29th at 11:00 am at the Barnwell Church of Christ. Family will receive friends Friday, February 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Mole Funeral Home. Marion passed away on February 16th, 2020, surrounded by her children. Marion was born in Savannah, GA. She was the daughter of the late Edwin L. Ellis and Rachel Steinmeyer Ellis. She was married to the late Creighton S. Inabinett for 64 years. Marion worked for both the Charleston County and Barnwell County library systems. Marion loved sewing, cooking and helping others. She was a faithful member of the Barnwell Church of Christ. Survivors include her daughters, Lynn (Dan) Rozier of Portsmouth VA, Rebecca Inabinett of Summerville SC, her sons Creig (Lisa) Inabinett and Wayne (Roxanne) Inabinett, both of Barnwell, SC, 11 grandchildren, Rachel Ward, Wade (Stacy) Rozier, Judith (Adam) Cox, Otis (Jennifer) Ward, Joanna Hughes, Timmy (Shannon) Bloodworth, Thomas (Ashley) Inabinett, Devin Inabinett, William Inabinett, Chris (Ashton) Inabinett and Hannah (Cody) Carroll. She also had 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel E Ellis and a grandson, Dustin J. Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barnwell Church of Christ (60 Bomway St. Barnwell SC, 29812) or the Southeastern Children's Home (115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334). Mole Funeral Home of Barnwell, SC is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020