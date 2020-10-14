Marion Hamilton LADSON - The Homegoing services of Marion Hamilton, 76, of Ladson, SC, will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00pm at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC, 29405. Phone #843-744-8761. There will be a walk-thru on Thursday at the funeral home from 6-8pm. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, N. Charleston, SC. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. He is survived by family and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.suburbanfh.com
