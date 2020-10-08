Marion Jones Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Marion Jones are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment at Carolina Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Jones is survived by his his mother, Mae W. Jones; children, Antwanette Kelly (Raynard), Carlethia Rivers, Marion Rivers, Quana Rivers, Nicole Miller, Rasheed Jones, Ieashia Gethers, Curtis Rivers, Keisha Frasier, Maquita McCall, Tramene Gadsden, Takesha Chandler, Ashika Seabrook, and his Baby Girl Tavonda Brown; grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Jones (Kenny), Barbara Nelson ( Mark), Hattie Cochran (Lennis), Jennifer Brown (Troy), Samuel Jones (Mable), Anthony Jones, Robert Jones and Thomas Jones; the mothers of his children, Schenna Brown, Terri Rivers, Sheila Miller and Margaret McCall; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
