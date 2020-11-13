Marion L. Hunter CHARLESTON - Marion L. Hunter passed away on November 11, 2020 in Charleston SC surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 19, 1935 to Glenn and Mabel (Sturdivant) Lanphear, in Beaver Dams, NY. Ironically, it was 25 years to the day that her loving husband, Dick, passed away on November 11, 1995. Marion graduated from Northside High School in 1953 and went to work at The First National Bank in Corning in July 1953. She continued her career in banking, working her way up from Teller to Manager and Regional Manager through many changing banks and her last position was Manager of the Community Bank NA in Riverside, Corning. She retired in 1995. Marion married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Hunter, in September 1955. She was very active in the Corning area, as a member of the Jaycees, Kiwanis clubs and Hope Cemetery as secretary, and treasurer. She was a well-known on the walking trails in Corning, walking with her two close friends. Marion was known for her enduring love of family and friends. Being the oldest girl of the family she filled in as a Mother figure. She may have been small in stature but she was a formidable ally when needed. Her beautiful spirit has been an inspiration to all that knew her. Marion's life was filled with abundant care, compassion sweet smiles, glorious giggle and a deep sensitivity to those in need. Everybody loved her cooking, especially her famous pies. Marion's favorite places included her cottages on Keuka Lake, the gathering place for family and friends for close to 40 years, and the beach house in Wrightsville Beach, NC. In 2016 Marion moved to Charleston, SC to be near her sister, Ann Burns and her husband Bob. Marion is predeceased by her husband, Dick Hunter in November 11, 1995, her parents, Glenn 1957 and Mabel 1975, 2 brothers: Hugh (Sonny) Lanphear, Paul (Butch) Lanphear, and a sister Lois (Tiny) Halye. She is survived by her sisters: Lee Rossier (Paul) of Tucson, Arizona, Ann (Bob) Burns of Charleston, SC, and Linda (Don) Wead of Beaver Dams, NY, and sister-in-law Jean Lanphear. Along with too many nieces, nephews, and cousins to list. She is also survived by a few special long time friends; Richard (Dick) BeGell, Sandy Niles and Loretta Ecklin, who stayed in touch since she move to South Carolina. The family asks that when you think of Marion, to perform a simple act of kindness while you have her on your mind. Marion would be very touched by the gesture. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Amedisys Hospice, 1027 Physicans Drive, Suite 240, Charleston, SC, 29414 or Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
In Marion Hunter's name. Due to COVID regulations, there will be a private service for family only on Saturday 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Haughey Funeral Home in Corning, NY. There will be a celebration of life in the spring. Date to be announced later. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
