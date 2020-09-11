Marion Leonard Morton N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Dr. Marion Leonard Morton will celebrate his life in a private service. Dr. Morton is survived by his wife, Natricia Morton; parents, Lenora Morton-Fulton (Andrew) and Nat Brown (Joan); siblings, Marvin L. Morton (Antoinette), Laevata Nelson, Nedron Nelson (Nancy), Natalie Brown, Claudette Brown-Hogan (Mark), Natasha Brown and Tamika Brown-Wright(Roderick), Tiffany Brown-Broughton (Dejuan); special canine companion, Niya; and a host of other relatives and friends. A gifted soloist, songwriter, producer and recording artist, Dr. Morton was the founder of Restoration Ministries which frequently featured gospel music pioneers Shirley Caesar, Dorothy Norwood and Lemmie Battles. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
