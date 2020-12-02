1/1
Marion McEvoy Charleston - Marion Reed "Mac" McEvoy, 93, of Charleston, SC, husband of Anne McEvoy, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 28, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel , His Funeral Service will begin 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Bethany Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 protocol, the number of guests will be limited to 40 and all are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Mac was born on May 8, 1927 in Charleston, SC, a son of the late James A McEvoy and Marion Veronee McEvoy. Mac was a Navy Veteran and retired from Civil Service. He was a member of Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church. Mac enjoyed golfing, boating, traveling and collected many stock car racing awards. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a caring friend too many. In addition to his wife, Anne of 43 years, Mac is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Barry) Lewis, Marjorie (Michael) McWhirter; his step-daughter, Cathy Fralix; his 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express a special thanks to Ricky Bottoms as well as to Mac's many caregivers. Flowers will be appreciated, however, memorials may be made to Grace on the Ashley Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website atwww.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
