|
|
Marion Mitchell, Sr. Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Marion Mitchell, Sr., and those of his beloved wife, Mrs. Trudy Wise Mitchell; children, Stevenson Campbell, Thomas Campbell, the late Marion Campbell, Marion Mitchell, Jr., Sonya Wright, Jacqueline Bulter, Cindy Maxwell and Layla Wise; are all invited to attend his Celebration of Service at 11 AM, Saturday June 29, 2019 at The Old Baptist Associational Center, 3275 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment will follow at Greater St Mark AME Church Cemetery. NO LIE-IN-STATE. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 5629 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC from 6 PM to 8 PM, with a Wake Service beginning at 7 PM. Professional Services Provided By: WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019