In Loving Memory Of MARION OWEN MASON Who departed this life 4 years ago Oct. 20, 1945 ~ Dec. 18, 2015 Yesterday, I felt okay I smiled whenI thought of you. I remembered happy times And the funny things you'd do. But today I feel so very sad I think of you and cry. I'm missing you so very much And still asking God why? I don't know what will happen When I face another day. What will tomorrow bring? Will I cry or be okay? This roller coaster of emotions Is the worse ride of my life. Nothing can prepare you For the never ending strife. I may not handle my emotions The way that I should do. But I still thank the Lord For the time I had with you. Sadly missed by Your wife Linda, Children Scott, Shannon, Jarrett, Grandsons Preston & JJ, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019