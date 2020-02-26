|
|
Marion "Towny" Townsend Bailey Crutchfield Summerville - Marion "Towny" Townsend Bailey Crutchfield, 87, of Summerville, wife of Douglas M. Crutchfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Village of Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at White Church Cemetery, Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Red Cross at www.redcross.org or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Towny was born on September 29, 1932 in Raleigh, NC, daughter of the late Marion Pace and Bertha Bethea Bailey. She graduated from Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC. She then went on to attend Woman's College, later known as UNC, in Greensboro, NC. Towny was a member of Dorchester Presbyterian. She taught Sunday school at Duncan Memorial Methodist in Georgetown, SC. Towny was a substitute teacher, taught Home Economics at Beck Jr. High and Garret High School in N. Charleston. Towny was a sports fan enjoying her NCSU Wolfpack and the Atlanta Braves. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling, but her favorite destination was Scotland. Visiting her family roots of the MacLeod Clan and their Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye brought her much joy. Survivors including her husband Douglas, on June 18 they will be married 65 years: three children: Sue Bourne (Mickey) of Alexandria, VA, Amy Alford (David) of Florence, SC, and Bruce Crutchfield (Carol) of Bluffton, SC; three grandchildren: Townsend Taylor (Michael), Aaron Crutchfield (Kristy), and Lucas Crutchfield (Silja); and five great-grandchildren: Noah, Mackenzie, Emilee, Preston, and Jake. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020