Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Rast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Whitfield Rast Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion Whitfield Rast Jr. Obituary
Marion Whitfield Rast, Jr. Meggett, SC - Marion Whitfield Rast, Jr., 77, of Meggett, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3 o'clock at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 5034 Chapel Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 5300 Rivers Ave #2, North Charleston, SC 29406. Marion was born on January 26, 1942 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Marion Whitfield, Sr. and Bertha Blanton Rast. He graduated from St. Paul's High School. He enjoyed inshore and offshore fishing, Shrimping, crabbing and watching sports. Survivors include: two daughters: Kelly Burris (Roger) of Hollywood and English Walpole (Ford) of Johns Island; two grandchildren: English Calhoun Walpole and Ned Walpole both of Johns Island; one sister: Katherine Sienza of Illinois. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by one sister: Jean Sheldon. The family would like to thank his loving caregivers Vivian Gant and Ivory Beaton, and his caring hospice nurse Latrina Mazyck. We would also like to thank Homestead Hospice and St. Paul's Meals on Wheels for your support. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now