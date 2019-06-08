Marion Whitfield Rast, Jr. Meggett, SC - Marion Whitfield Rast, Jr., 77, of Meggett, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3 o'clock at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Cemetery, 5034 Chapel Rd., Hollywood, SC 29449. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 5300 Rivers Ave #2, North Charleston, SC 29406. Marion was born on January 26, 1942 in Charleston, SC, son of the late Marion Whitfield, Sr. and Bertha Blanton Rast. He graduated from St. Paul's High School. He enjoyed inshore and offshore fishing, Shrimping, crabbing and watching sports. Survivors include: two daughters: Kelly Burris (Roger) of Hollywood and English Walpole (Ford) of Johns Island; two grandchildren: English Calhoun Walpole and Ned Walpole both of Johns Island; one sister: Katherine Sienza of Illinois. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by one sister: Jean Sheldon. The family would like to thank his loving caregivers Vivian Gant and Ivory Beaton, and his caring hospice nurse Latrina Mazyck. We would also like to thank Homestead Hospice and St. Paul's Meals on Wheels for your support. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary