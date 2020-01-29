|
Marisa Catherine Friedman Summerville - Marisa Catherine Friedman, July 4, 1993 - January 23, 2020. Daughter of Dennis and Maureen (Penny) Friedman, Marisa moved with her family to Summerville, SC, in October 2019. At the time of her death, she was employed by GNC on Old Trolley Road. Marisa was born in Greenwich, Conn., and spent the first ten years of her life growing up in Stamford, Conn. When she was in fourth grade, she and her family moved to Sandy Hook, Conn. She graduated from Newtown High School and continued her education at Western Connecticut State University, where she studied art. An accomplished artist, Marisa loved drawing and designed many beautiful tattoos for herself and friends. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music, and baking and cooking, but her greatest passion and joy was being a great mother to the son she shared with the late Gregory Scott Goodkowsky: their perfect boy, Cameron Alexander Goodkowsky. She is survived by her mother, father, son, and brother, Andrew Friedman. She is also survived by her grandmother, Joan Connell Penny; her many Connell, Penny, and Friedman aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Cameron's father's family. Marisa touched the lives of many people, so much so that multiple people considered her their very best friend. She was compassionate, loving, generous, and kind, often putting the needs of family, friends, and strangers alike above her own. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Calling hours will take place Monday, February 3, 2020, from 11am-12pm, immediately followed by a memorial service at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Another memorial service will be held in Newtown, Conn., sometime in mid-July 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, www.jdrf.org. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020