Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marisa Friedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marisa Catherine Friedman


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marisa Catherine Friedman Obituary
Marisa Catherine Friedman Summerville - Marisa Catherine Friedman, July 4, 1993 - January 23, 2020. Daughter of Dennis and Maureen (Penny) Friedman, Marisa moved with her family to Summerville, SC, in October 2019. At the time of her death, she was employed by GNC on Old Trolley Road. Marisa was born in Greenwich, Conn., and spent the first ten years of her life growing up in Stamford, Conn. When she was in fourth grade, she and her family moved to Sandy Hook, Conn. She graduated from Newtown High School and continued her education at Western Connecticut State University, where she studied art. An accomplished artist, Marisa loved drawing and designed many beautiful tattoos for herself and friends. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music, and baking and cooking, but her greatest passion and joy was being a great mother to the son she shared with the late Gregory Scott Goodkowsky: their perfect boy, Cameron Alexander Goodkowsky. She is survived by her mother, father, son, and brother, Andrew Friedman. She is also survived by her grandmother, Joan Connell Penny; her many Connell, Penny, and Friedman aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Cameron's father's family. Marisa touched the lives of many people, so much so that multiple people considered her their very best friend. She was compassionate, loving, generous, and kind, often putting the needs of family, friends, and strangers alike above her own. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Calling hours will take place Monday, February 3, 2020, from 11am-12pm, immediately followed by a memorial service at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Another memorial service will be held in Newtown, Conn., sometime in mid-July 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, www.jdrf.org. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now