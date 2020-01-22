|
Marius Region PhilAdelphIa, PA - The family of Mr. Marius Region announces his celebration of life services, which will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 10:00AM at the Old Ashley Baptist Center 3275 State Rd. Johns Island, SC. Interment: Beaufort National Cemetery. Mr. Region was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. George Washington, Sr. and Mrs. Patstrola Region; his siblings, Audra Ned, Sharon Mathis, Marvin Region and George Washington, Jr. He is survived by his son, Mr. Jerome Shuler (Janet); his siblings, Ms. Vivian R. Berkley, Dr. Juliet White, Ms. Sandra Morrison, Mr. Kenneth Region (Tiza), Mr. Bernard Region and Ms. Vernetta Brantley; his grandchildren, Mr. Jason Banks (Hope), Ms. Camellia Shuler, Ms. Sonya Shuler, and Ms. Jeraine Smiley; his great-grandchildren, Corae Green, Jeraine Green, Sekieya Shuler, Asuara Green, and Jaiven Shuler; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Region will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Marius is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020