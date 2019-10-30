Marjorie Hutchinson Howard CHARLESTON - MARJORIE HUTCHINSON HOWARD, 107, entered into eternal rest on October 21, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Marjorie Hutchinson Howard will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, 12 Noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 446 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will began at the church on Friday at 10:00a.m., Omega Omega Service at 11:15 a.m. Interment: Reserve Fellowship Cemetery, Charleston, SC. She is the widow of George Arthur Howard, mother of Sandra L. Quick, she leaves grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements:Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019