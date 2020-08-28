Marjorie "Margie" Levy Lynch Charleston - It is with great sadness that we report the death of Marjorie "Margie" Levy Lynch on August 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville). Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Margie was born on February 21, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York. The youngest daughter of four children, Margie excelled at an early age in academics-she even skipped a grade in elementary school. She loved art and dancing but, most of all, she loved being around people. In her early 20s, she became a buyer for Macy's and subsequently worked for several of the largest buying houses in Manhattan. Then, during the Second World War she, like many other Americans in her generation, felt obligated to support the war movement. She thus volunteered at the USO to "help her boys." Margie was a career-driven woman in the 1940s-a woman ahead of her time. In the late 1950s, she met a Southern gentleman by the name of Seymour Lynch of Summerville, South Carolina. They were a match for each other. And so, in 1958, Margie moved from New York City to Summerville. There, she took over her father-in-law's dry-goods store, Summerville Bargain Store. Shortly thereafter, Margie and Seymour renamed the store "Seymour's." Seymour's grew into a popular department store for residents of the Lowcountry, always stocking up on the latest fashion items and products. Every quarter, Margie would travel to New York to scout the latest fashion trends so that Lowcountry residents could experience the newest designs circulating around the country. Shortly after her marriage to Seymour, Margie gave birth to two sons, Spencer Lynch and Paul Lynch. Seymour's thrived as a department store, but ultimately closed in the late 90s. After forty years of serving and helping Lowcountry residents, Margie then moved from Summerville to Charleston to be closer to her children and four grandchildren. During her time in Charleston, she established many new friendships alongside enjoying her passion-art and reading. Margie enjoyed exercise and theater, but, most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Seymour Lynch. Margie is survived by her two sons, Spencer J. Lynch (Elisabeth) and Paul M. Lynch (Suzanne); her four grandchildren, Gabrielle A. Lynch, Sean I. Lynch (Marina Rostein), Scott A. Lynch, and David J. Lynch; and a great-grandchild, Julian L. Lynch. She is also survived by her younger brother, Mark Levy. Thanks go out to her caregivers, including Diane Fountain, Judy Marshall, Anita Phillips, and Loretta Scott, as well as the nurses at Roper Hospice Cottages. Margie lived a long life, and she will be missed. While Margie will definitely be known as being the "life of the party," she will forever be remembered for the unwavering love she gave to her family. Any contributions should be made to Synagogue Emanu-El (5 Windsor Drive, Charleston SC 29407) to the Rabbi's discretionary fund, or to The Charleston Jewish Federation PJ Library (176 Croghan Spur Road Suite 100, Charleston SC 29407). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
