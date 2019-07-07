Marjorie Mitcham Murray Summerville - MURRAY, Hellon Marjorie Mitcham, 91 of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of James Olin Murray, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born on March 4, 1928 in St. George, SC, the daughter of the late William Marion Mitcham and Cora Judy Mitcham. She was predeceased by her three brothers, DeWitt, Maurice and William Mitcham. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will be private. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Boon Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. A longtime resident of Dorchester County, Marjorie, along with her husband James, traveled extensively throughout the US and abroad visiting all seven continents. By boat, plane, train, car or RV, with tour groups, friends, family and especially grandchildren they saw it all. Marjorie was a talented quilter and a longtime member of the Summerville Knitty Knotty sewing club. She also enjoyed gardening and was a member and former president of the Summerville Garden Club. A member of Boone Hill United Methodist Church, Marjorie was active in her church and Sunday School Class often hosting Christmas parties and monthly socials in her home. For forty years she and her husband ran a trucking company from an office in their home. She also tried her hand at real estate. Never afraid to try new things, she learned how to snow ski at 55. For many years after retirement she and her husband would travel to Colorado each winter to work at a ski resort while living in their RV. Margie was generous and giving, hardworking and adventurous; the heart and center of her family. She was married to James, the love of her life for 70 years; inseparable and committed to the happiness of each other. Her faith in God was unshakable. She loved to read her Bible and marked the date of each complete reading on the inside cover. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband, James; son, James Murray, Jr. (Elaine); daughter, Susan Beemer (Ted); and sister, Shirley Whetstone. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Leigh Ignazi (Brian), Elizabeth Hight, Monica Murray, Zachery Beemer (Michelle) and Whitney Siegel (Paul) and six great-grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 8, 2019