Marjorie Moore Petersen MT. PLEASANT - Marjorie Moore Petersen, 98, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born in Carthage, SD, on October 18, 1920, to Edna and Floyde Moore, and grew up in Evanston, IL, graduating from Evanston High School. Following her marriage to John C. (Jack) Petersen, Marjorie lived many years in Park Ridge, IL, where she served on the Board of Education. She and her husband were longtime members of Medinah Country Club where she was very active in the women's and junior golf programs. They later lived in Upper Montclair, NJ, Marjorie becoming very involved with the local American Red Cross volunteer organization. Following Jack's retirement in 1980, they moved to Sun City West, AZ. Again Marjorie became involved in golf activities, eventually serving as president of the Arizona Women's Golf Association. After Jack's death in 2002, Marjorie spent several years in Sanford, NC, and then moved to The Palms in Mt. Pleasant, SC in 2011. There she was president of the Residents' Council for two years. Marjorie is survived by three children, Carol P. Hacker (Ron) of Kiawah Island, SC; Donald J. Petersen (Cindi) of Ft. Myers, FL; and Stephen J. Petersen (Terri) of Cape Coral, FL; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Joseph. The family thanks the employees of The Palms and Savannah Grace for their many kindnesses. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019