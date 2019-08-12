Mark Johnson N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Mark Allen Johnson announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11:00AM at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel, 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment: Johnson Cemetery. Mr. Johnson is survived by his mother, Mrs. Estelle A. Johnson along with his biological mother, Mrs. Lila M. J. Hawkins (George); two sisters, Mrs. Thomasina Johnson (Mark) and Ms. Barbara Hawkins (Tyrone); one brother, Mr. George R. Hawkins, Jr.; one special aunt, Mrs. Zura M. Johnson; several loving aunts, uncles; 5 nieces, 2 nephews, a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 5:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Mark is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC, "Where Service Is The Key", 4700 Rivers Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405, Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019