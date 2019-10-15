Mark Boone Whitaker, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Mark Boone Whitaker, Jr., 81, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Connie Kay Cudd Whitaker entered into eternal rest Friday, October 11, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Summerall Chapel, The Citadel at 12:00 noon with entombment following in the Bell Tower. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Mark was born May 5, 1938 in Knoxville, Tennessee, son of Mark Boone Whitaker and Hewlett McReynolds Whitaker. Mark was a First Sergeant in the Regimental Band at The Citadel where he graduated with the Class of 1960. Immediately following graduation, he was commissioned in the US Army where he served in Korea and Granada. He was a graduate of The University of South Carolina, School of Law and held an MBA from USC. Mark began his career with SCE&G where he supervised the design, construction and operation of the original V.C. Summer Nuclear Plant. Mark worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Savannah River Site (SRS). At SRS Mark was a key member of the team that successfully restarted the Savannah River K-Production Reactor. In 1993, Mark moved to the position of U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Representative to the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board which he held for 13 years. Mark retired from this position in 2010. Mark was a career Army reservist as part of the Judge Advocate's General Corps and retired as a Colonel. Mark received a Presidential Point of Light Nomination from the DOE and the Secretary of Energy's Volunteer Service Award in 1991 and 1992. Throughout his life Mark supported multiple community organizations and charities, including the United Way of the Midlands and the Greater Columbia Chamber of Commerce where he was the Committee Chairman for the Armed Services Committee. Mark supported the American Red Cross-Central South Carolina Chapter for ten years and served as their President and Chairman of the Board. While living in Aiken, S.C., Mark served as President and Chairman of the Board for both the Aiken Symphony Guild and the Children's Place (a nonprofit organization supporting high risk children). He was elected a lifetime member of the Board of Directors for the Children's Place. He is survived by his wife Connie Kay Whitaker of Mount Pleasant, SC, daughter, Elizabeth McReynolds Whitaker Driesen (Jeffrey) of Charleston, SC, son, Mark Boone Whitaker, III of Beaufort, SC, and grandson, Henry Clayton Driesen. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross - Palmetto SC Region. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019