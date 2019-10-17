Mark Boone Whitaker, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mark Boone Whitaker, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Summerall Chapel, The Citadel at 12:00 noon with entombment following in the Bell Tower. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross - Lowcountry Chapter, 2424-A City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
