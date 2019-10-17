Mark Boone Whitaker Jr.

Guest Book
  • "Dear Connie, Liz and Boone-You and your family are in my..."
    - Cassandra Baker McLeod
  • "Connie, Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your..."
    - Patty and Harry Olsen
  • "Liz & Boone, thinking of you and your loved ones."
    - Joan Edwards
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Summerall Chapel, The Citadel
171 Moultrie Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Mark Boone Whitaker, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mark Boone Whitaker, Jr. are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Summerall Chapel, The Citadel at 12:00 noon with entombment following in the Bell Tower. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross - Lowcountry Chapter, 2424-A City Hall Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Funeral Home Details
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
