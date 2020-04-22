|
Mark Crankshaw Summerville - Mark Edwin Crankshaw, 64, of Summerville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Mark was born March 30, 1956 in Ellinwood, Kansas, a son of James B. Crankshaw and Lucile R. McPheron Crankshaw. Mark was a very kind- hearted person. He enjoyed music, movies and classic cars. He loved attending concerts, his favorites being 70's bands such as Cher, Kiss and Queen. Mark was a trivia buff who had a very impressive collection of cd's, dvd's, vhs tapes, commemorable t-shirts and cars. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Surviving are a brother- Charles J. Crankshaw and his wife, Vivian, of Summerville; a niece- Jennifer Willcox and her husband, Nathan, and their children- Owen, Katherine Grace and Mason; a nephew- Christopher J. Crankshaw and his wife, Alissa, and their children- Adelynn and Annastyn; nephew- James Ellis and his wife, Linda, of Topeka, KS.; cousin, LouAnn Cordell of Surprise, Az. In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by a sister- Jesselynn C. Ellis. His funeral service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas on Monday April 27, 2020. Memorials may be made to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK or by visiting their website at
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020