Mark David Romness Charleston - Mark David Romness, 71, of Charleston, SC, and husband to Nancy Irwin Romness, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Born on December 31, 1948, he was a son of the late Naurice Orville Romness and the late Helen Olsen Romness. Besides his wife, of 49 years, Mark is survived by his son, David Christopher Romness, (Mollie McGee), of Richardson, TX; his daughter, Kristin Meredith Romness, of Chicago, IL; his brother, Scott William Romness (Deanna Martiny), of FL; his grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Romness and Sawyer Austin Romness. Besides his parents, Mark was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Lee Romness. Mark was born in Chicago, IL, and grew up in Park Ridge, IL. He was a 1971 graduate of St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, where he met Nancy. He then graduated (1974) from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Mark, Nancy and their children, David and Kristin lived in many places, including, Evanston, IL, South Salem, NY, Dallas, TX, and finally, Charleston, SC. Mark worked for in-house law departments for corporations in several cities, including Chicago and Dallas. He enjoyed playing golf, and watching other sports, especially, his beloved Chicago Cubs. He recently was a producer of "Fan Talk" on WTMZ, Kirkman Broadcasting Co. Mark loved working in radio, starting in Maine South High School in Park Ridge, IL. During his college years, Mark, worked for radio stations in rural Minnesota and at WLS in Chicago. During his time in Charleston, Mark was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church. He volunteered to serve in the radio ministry right after he and Nancy joined in 2000. In early 2020, he began producing live video-streamed worship services at St. Matthew's, and trained other volunteers to operate sound and video. In lieu of flowers, donations made be to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403, www.smlccharleston.org
