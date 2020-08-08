Mark Jay Clark St. George, SC - Mark Jay Clark of St. George was born January 2, 1960 in Balboa, CA (But he always said "he was raised in SC"). He was the son of the late Johnny M. Clark III and Patricia Kight Clark of Summerville. He was a member of the H.L. Hunley Camp and a member of the Omar Shrine. He was raised in Summerville Masonic Lodge #234 in 1983, a member of Old Fort Lodge #420, and Summerville Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #143. A lifelong Rainbow dad of Summerville Assembly #28 & a past Deputy Sheriff for Dorchester County. His true passion was with the H.L. Hunley traveling exhibit, sharing the history and his knowledge. He is survived by his daughters: Brittany Bouknight (Jonathan) of Goldsboro, NC and Theresa "Terrie" McKnight (Brett Strickland) of Summerville; a son, CJ Clark (Kodie) of Moncks Corner; grandchildren: John Bouknight, Adrian Clark, Hunter and Kenley McKnight, and Kelsey Strickland; one brother, John M. Clark IV of Summerville; his adopted father Joe Smoak of Warner Robins, GA; and many loved nieces, nephews, and adopted kids. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Clark Patton, niece Kimberly D. Patton, grandmother, Annie Smoak Karick; and grandparents, Eckford and Margaret T. Kight. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock in the James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Koger House of St. George, 100 Sandy Brand Rd., St. George, SC 29477. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston