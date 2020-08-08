1/
Mark Jay Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Jay Clark St. George, SC - Mark Jay Clark of St. George was born January 2, 1960 in Balboa, CA (But he always said "he was raised in SC"). He was the son of the late Johnny M. Clark III and Patricia Kight Clark of Summerville. He was a member of the H.L. Hunley Camp and a member of the Omar Shrine. He was raised in Summerville Masonic Lodge #234 in 1983, a member of Old Fort Lodge #420, and Summerville Chapter Order of the Eastern Star #143. A lifelong Rainbow dad of Summerville Assembly #28 & a past Deputy Sheriff for Dorchester County. His true passion was with the H.L. Hunley traveling exhibit, sharing the history and his knowledge. He is survived by his daughters: Brittany Bouknight (Jonathan) of Goldsboro, NC and Theresa "Terrie" McKnight (Brett Strickland) of Summerville; a son, CJ Clark (Kodie) of Moncks Corner; grandchildren: John Bouknight, Adrian Clark, Hunter and Kenley McKnight, and Kelsey Strickland; one brother, John M. Clark IV of Summerville; his adopted father Joe Smoak of Warner Robins, GA; and many loved nieces, nephews, and adopted kids. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon Clark Patton, niece Kimberly D. Patton, grandmother, Annie Smoak Karick; and grandparents, Eckford and Margaret T. Kight. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 3 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 3 o'clock in the James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Koger House of St. George, 100 Sandy Brand Rd., St. George, SC 29477. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved