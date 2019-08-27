Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Mark Jeffcoat


1959 - 2019
Mark Jeffcoat Obituary
Mark Jeffcoat Charleston - CPO (Retired) Mark Alan Jeffcoat, 60, of Charleston, SC, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born on February 1, 1959 in Weatherford, OK, son of the late Shirley Kay Bailey Jeffcoat and the late Clifford Doyle Jeffcoat. Mark was a US Navy Veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of Crosstowne Christian Church. Mark enjoyed barbecuing and watching South Carolina Gamecocks and Dallas Cowboys football. His family will remember him as a good and decent man, who loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Melanie Barnett Jeffcoat; son, Bryce Jeffcoat of CT; daughter, Rebecca Gerhardt of AR; two grandsons, Zachary Jeffcoat and Ian Gerhardt, along with the upcoming arrival of another grandson in the fall; his sister, Traci Burnett of TX; and his brother, Drew Jeffcoat of TX. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019, one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home West Ashley, followed by a graveside service, with military honors, at Live Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association - SC Chapter, 7499 Parklane Road, Suite 144, Columbia, SC 29223; Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406 or Crosstowne Christian Church, 1941 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
